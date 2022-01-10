Two vans were deliberately set alight in Milton, according to Glasgow police.

At around 8.35 p.m. last night, firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a fire on Longay Street.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the fire, which they are treating as malicious.

At around 8.35 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to the scene of a blaze on Longay Street in Glasgow’s north end.

Fortunately, no one appears to have been hurt in the fire, which police are treating as intentional.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

“We were made aware of two vans on fire on Longay Street, Glasgow, around 8.35pm on Sunday, January 9,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“There were no injuries reported, and the fire is being investigated as a deliberate act.”

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information or dashcam footage should call 101 and reference incident 2828 from January 9, 2022.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was contacted for comment.