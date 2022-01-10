Two weeks before his death, Bob Saget and his wife Kelly Rizzo celebrated their first Christmas together, and she wrote about their ‘year of fun’ on Facebook.

Two weeks before his death, Bob Saget and his wife Kelly Rizzo spent their first Christmas together, and she posted about their ‘year of fun.’

Kelly Rizzo, BOB Saget’s wife, shared a touching photo of the couple, who shared their first Christmas Eve together just weeks before the comedian died on Sunday.

“Merry Christmas Eve everyone! So excited to spend my first Christmas with @BobSaget (even though we’ve been married for over three years!)” she wrote.

Rizzo went on to say that her husband was “finally” in Chicago for the holidays, allowing them to spend them together.

“On this special holiday, best wishes to all.”

May peace and love envelop you all.”

Rizzo shared many photos with her husband, including a New Year’s Eve trend that featured clips of the couple throughout 2021.

In the post, she wrote, “Another year of fun with this one.”