Two weeks before the Winter Olympics, China brings back anal swab testing for Covid in the world’s most brutal lockdown.

Just two weeks before the Beijing Winter Olympics, China has reintroduced its “undignified” anal Covid swabs.

The Communist regime claims that the virus test is more accurate than other on-the-spot virus tests because it involves inserting a 5cm long saline-soaked swab up a patient’s bum and rotating it.

The Beijing News reported that at least 27 people had their anal swab tests done at a Beijing apartment building where a 26-year-old woman had caught Omicron, the city’s first case of the variant.

Anal tests entail placing a sterile cotton swab in the rectum and rotating it several times.

The swab is taken out and sent to a lab for analysis.

When the tests were first proposed in March, Li Tongzeng, a respiratory disease doctor, told state media that Covid traces can be detected in poo samples for longer than they can in the nose or throat.

The prospect of foreign visitors being swabbed up the bum has, however, sparked outrage.

Some passengers said the “undignified” test caused them “psychological distress,” so Japan is urging China to stop using it.

An argument with the State Department arose after China allegedly ordered American diplomats to undergo anal tests.

Beijing has denied the allegations, but the United States has condemned the tests as “undignified.”

In response, a Chinese doctor, Lu Hongzhou, told state media that passengers could instead provide a poo sample at the airport.

Beijing, China’s capital, is under a strict lockdown and testing regime following the city’s first local Omicron infection on January 15.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, 11 cases have been confirmed in the capital.

China announced earlier this week that it would no longer sell tickets to the Olympics to the general public, instead allowing only’selected’ spectators to attend.

The already scaled-back Olympic torch relay will be cordoned off from the public today, according to organizers, in order to prevent the virus from spreading.