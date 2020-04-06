Two weeks quarantine for returnees

DGerman, EU citizens or people who have lived in Germany for many years and who return to the Federal Republic after a stay of several days abroad will in future be quarantined for two weeks. The so-called Corona crisis cabinet recommended the federal states on Monday, according to information from the German Press Agency.

Due to the corona pandemic, travelers are only allowed to come to Germany for a “valid reason”. In principle, entries from third countries are only permitted in selected cases, and travelers are checked at the German Schengen external borders. Except for EU citizens or people who have lived in Germany for many years, there are exceptions for medical staff, commuters, diplomats and other groups of people.

No quarantine will be ordered for commuters, business travelers and service technicians who have to enter or leave the country for a few days, the decision continues. The same applies to people who would have to transport people, goods and goods across borders, on the road, by rail, by ship or by plane, as well as for travelers in transit on the way to the country of their permanent residence.

People who want to come in for a work stay of several weeks should be able to prove that a two-week quarantine is guaranteed or that equivalent occupational hygiene measures and precautions to avoid contact apply. This is intended to enable seasonal workers, especially in agriculture, to work in Germany.

Since March 16, border controls have been carried out temporarily on the borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark in coordination with the neighboring countries. In border regions where there are no such border controls, the federal police use the existing search and control instruments, it said.