Two white men arrested for killing a black jogger

The affair shook the whole country. Two white men accused of killing a 25-year-old black jogger in the US state of Georgia in late February have been arrested, police said on Thursday after the excitement in the United States over the video of the drama.

In a 28-second video released on Tuesday by lawyer for the runner’s family, Ahmaud Arbery is seen running on February 23 along a road in Brunswick, Georgia. As he goes around a white pick-up on which a man is standing, he is stopped by a second man who grabs him. We hear a shot, then a second. The two men were identified as Travis McMichael, 34, and his father, Gregory McMichael, 64, residents of this coastal city in this historically segregated former South.

The two were arrested and charged with murder and assault, according to a police statement on Thursday evening. “My thoughts are with the young man’s parents and relatives. It is a very sad thing,” said Donald Trump on Thursday, adding that he had not seen the video but would be informed in detail about the case In the evening.

“Killed in cold blood”

According to the police report, Gregory McMichael claims to have thought that Ahmaud Arbery was a thief “strutting” outside his house. He says he grabbed his revolver, his son his gun, and both went after him. He says he saw his son “shoot” twice and Ahmaud Arbery collapsed to the ground.

After the video went viral, many stars and politicians expressed outrage and called for a quick charge of the two suspects. “Ahmaud Arbery was murdered by two white men, IN FRONT OF A CAMERA, and the guys were not arrested,” lambasted actress Zoë Kravitz in a message on Instagram relayed by many personalities like Billie Eilish or Kylie Jenner. “The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. I am with all my heart with his family, who deserves justice and deserves it now,” Joe Biden, probable Democratic presidential candidate for November, claimed on Twitter. .

Some have drawn a parallel with the Trayvon Martin case, an unarmed black teenager who had been shot by a vigilante in Florida in 2012. “We are literally chased EVERY DAY / EVERY TIME we set foot outside our home us, “said basketball star LeBron James on Instagram.