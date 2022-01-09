Two white men were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a black man who was out jogging.

Two white men have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a black man who was out jogging.

In February 2020, while jogging, Ahmaud Arbery was pursued and shot.

Three white men have been sentenced to life in prison for chasing down and fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man whose death sparked nationwide racial protests.

In November, a court ruling found Travis McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and their neighbor William Bryan, 52, guilty of murdering Mr Arbery.

On Friday, a judge in Georgia ruled that Bryan could seek parole after 30 years, but the McMichaels would be sentenced to life in prison.

The men have also been charged with hate crimes and attempted kidnapping by the federal government, and they will go on trial in February.

On February 23, 2020, Mr Arbery was shot and killed while jogging through a predominantly white neighborhood in south Georgia.

The McMichaels grabbed their guns and pursued Mr Arbery after seeing him jogging.

Bryan joined the chase and captured footage of Travis McMichael firing close-range shotgun blasts during a fight.

Mr Arbery had been involved in a string of burglaries in their neighborhood, the three defendants claimed without evidence.

The McMichaels claimed in court that the shooting was in self-defense and that they were attempting to carry out a citizen’s arrest.

Two months later, the video taken by Bryan was leaked, bringing the case to national attention.

Since Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted in April of murdering another unarmed black man, George Floyd, by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes, it has become one of the most closely watched racial justice-related trials in the United States.

Judge Timothy Walmsley said the McMichaels showed no remorse or empathy for Mr Arbery, and he sentenced them to prison in part because of their “callous” words and actions captured on video.

He said that when he was thinking about the case before the sentencing, he “kept coming back to the terror” that Mr Arbery must have felt.

“Ahmaud Arbery was tracked down and shot, and he was killed because people in this courtroom took the law into their own hands,” he explained.

