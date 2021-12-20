Two women have been kidnapped in Paris by a knife-wielding man.

After a man allegedly receiving psychiatric treatment took two women hostage, police set up a perimeter.

PARIS, FRANCE

Two women were kidnapped by a knife-wielding man in a Paris shop on Monday, police said, and the situation is still being resolved.

The two women were taken hostage by a man who had been receiving psychiatric treatment, according to police.

A major police operation is still underway after police established a security cordon and warned bystanders to stay away.

According to local media, the man entered a shop, kidnapped the shop manager and her daughter, and demanded a meeting with Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti.

The assailant reportedly wanted to speak with Moretti about Omar Raddad, a Moroccan who was convicted in 1991 for the murder of a 60-year-old woman and was later partially commuted by then-President Jacques Chirac.

Raddad’s lawyer announced on Friday that the case had been reopened in France, and that he may be exonerated.