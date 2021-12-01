Two women were killed after being struck by an Audi, prompting police to launch an investigation.

After being hit by an Audi on a residential street in Southport, Merseyside, the victims, all in their 70s and 80s, died.

Following the crash on Lulworth Road just after 4.35pm yesterday afternoon, the women died in hospital from their injuries.

Their relatives have been notified.

Yesterday, an ambulance and an air ambulance were on the scene, and the road remained closed.

According to police, the driver of the white Audi A3 pulled over to the side of the road and is helping with the investigation.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Merseyside Police Sergeant Mat Shaw said: “An investigation into this tragic incident has been launched, and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.”

“Likewise, if you were driving near Lulworth Road at the time and have any dashcam footage, please review it and contact us if you see anything.”

“The information you have could be crucial to our investigations.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Matrix Roads Policing Unit at (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000831536.

