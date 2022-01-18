Two women’s bodies were discovered along the same stretch of highway only four days apart, prompting police to call the deaths “suspicious.”

Two women’s bodies were discovered four days apart along the same stretch of highway, prompting police to call the deaths “suspicious.”

Amber Dillon’s demise

Sheriff’s offices in the counties where they were discovered are investigating 33. and Alyssa Mae Sawdey, 22.

The deaths, however, are not thought to be linked.

Dillon’s body was discovered on January 7 after a California Highway Patrol officer was stopped for a report of a body found near Highway 101.

According to Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies, the body was discovered “in a remote area off the highway in a field.”

On January 11th, Dillon’s name was announced.

Sawdey was discovered after a driver called 911 on January 11 to report “an unresponsive person lying near the roadway.”

She was discovered near Parducci Road and Christy Lane, a warehouse district.

Sheriff’s deputies in Mendocino County said they “located a deceased female adult who was subsequently identified as Alyssa Mae Sawdey,” and her death was deemed suspicious.

On January 12, a forensic autopsy was performed, but the results aren’t expected to be released for “a few weeks,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“We understand there is a lot of public interest in this case and speculations are being shared on social media,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post about the discovery of Dillon’s body.

“Find out how and why Ms.

Dillion had passed away.”

Sheriff Matt Kendall reassured the public that no serial killer was on the loose.

“If I thought there was a serial killer out there,” he said, “the public would be the first to know.”

“At this point in the investigation, there is no indication that her death is connected,” Mendocino County sheriff’s Captain Greg Van Patten said after Sawdey’s body was found.

Both sheriff’s offices are requesting that anyone with information about either of the women’s deaths contact them.