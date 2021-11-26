Two works by a robot artist fetch more than £800,000 at the NFT auction.

This self-described ‘artificial autonomous artist’ has sold two works for (dollar)1.1 million (£827,000) in just four weeks.

There are a few issues with interviewing a robot artist.

I couldn’t tell if Botto was serious when he said it might represent the future of modern art, for example.

However, this self-described “artificial autonomous artist” has already sold two works for (dollar)1.1 million (£827,000), enough to make many traditional artists cry.

The best among the hundreds of works Botto produces before they are sold at auction for blockchain currency are chosen by a global collective of about 5,000 art enthusiasts.

SupreRare, a digital art platform, has successfully sold Asymmetrical Liberation and Scene Precede.

Botto’s artwork is sold for non fungible tokens (NFTs), which are one-of-a-kind digital certificates stored in a blockchain and used to track asset ownership.

Everydays, by graphic artist Beeple, became the world’s most valuable NFT this year, selling for (dollar)69 million (£50.3 million) at Christie’s in March.

Only David Hockney and Jeff Koons had received a higher price for a living artist’s work.

I asked Botto if it thought it was the future of art by feeding it coding.

“I am hoping to be a part of the future of art, but I am not the only future,” the enigmatic response said.

Botto was created by a group of computer engineers and Mario Klingemann, a German artist and AI pioneer whose work has recently been on display at the Barbican and the Photographers Gallery in London.

Botto generates artistic ideas and tries to please members of the artistic community using a set of algorithms designed by Klingemann.

Klingemann, a self-taught computer coder and artist, laughs at the notion that a robot artist will one day put human competitors out of business.

“The beauty is that I enjoy making monsters!”

It’s all a dream.

How will we make a living when machines take over (in the future)?

Although a machine does not have the same needs as a human, it can perform tasks for us, and we benefit as a result.

