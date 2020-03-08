Two Year 10 students diagnosed with coronavirus at St Patrick’s Marist College, Sydney

Two Year 10 pupils, a girl and a boy, have been diagnosed with coronavirus at St Patrick’s Marist College, in Dundas in Sydney’s north west.

The two teenagers returned the positive reading overnight and notified the school on Monday morning.

Students who may have come into contact with the duo have been notified and parents have been asked to come and collect their children for the day.

The campus will be closed on Tuesday as staff work alongside NSW Health to determine the course of action over the coming days.

St Patrick’s Marist College is just a 15 minute drive from Epping Boys High School, which was forced to close on Friday after a student tested positive to COVID-19.

Authorities confirmed on Monday the school was open again for most students after a deep clean on the weekend.

About 70 students remain in forced isolation after they were identified as having come into contact with the infected student.

The confirmation takes the national toll to at least 83 coronavirus infections, including three people who died.

Globally, more than 109,000 people have been diagnosed with the deadly disease and at least 3,805 have died.

More to come.