Two young children are forced to stand outside their mother’s car while she ‘romps with new boyfriend on back seat.’

Two young children were forced to stand outside their mother’s car as she allegedly romped in the back seat with her new boyfriend.

An outraged resident in Argentina’s La Plata captured the disturbing incident on video in a park.

El Litoral reports that the children were told to exit the vehicle and wait outside because the couple wanted a quick romp in the backseat.

The young girl is seen staring out the window while her younger brother, who is too small to see through the glass, plays with the door handle in the video.

Walkers in Pereyra Iraola Park reportedly heard the children’s distressing cries.

Before realizing what was going on, witnesses said they saw the kids waiting outside the car.

They were said to be heard pleading with their mother to let them back into the car, but they were turned down.

According to Radio Rafaela, the two children attempted to open the car door, but it was locked.

The couple was then arrested by the cops who arrived on the scene.

According to reports, the man was not the father of the children.

The mother, 28, had only met him a few days prior to the incident, according to reports.

However, prosecutor Gabriela Mateo stated that the man was not exempt from responsibility and that he, along with the children’s mother, was accused of “abandonment.”

According to Mateo, the two could face additional charges such as “corruption of minors” and even sexual abuse.

Both children have been placed in foster care, according to the prosecutor, to protect their “physical and mental integrity.”

She stated that they are both healthy.