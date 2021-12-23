In northern Syria, Turkey has ‘neutralized’ two YPGPKK terrorists.

According to the National Defense Ministry, terrorists in the Operation Peace Spring zone were targeted.

ANKARA (Ankara) is a city in Turkey.

Turkish forces “neutralized” two YPGPKK terrorists in northern Syria on Thursday, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry’s Twitter account, the terrorists were targeted after firing shots and attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone, where Turkey has been conducting anti-terror operations since 2019.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question have surrendered, been killed, or have been apprehended.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched three successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to settle peacefully.

In its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.