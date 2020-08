FUZHOU, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Mekkhala, the sixth typhoon of this year, landed in east China’s Fujian Province on Tuesday morning, local meteorological authorities said.

With a maximum wind force of 33 meters per second near its center, Mekkhala landed in coastal areas of the province’s Zhangpu County at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Meteorological authorities forecast that the typhoon will move northwestward and start to weaken. Enditem