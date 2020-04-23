Typical cases of Chinese courts ensuring work, production resumption published

China’s Supreme People’s Court (SPC) on Wednesday released 13 typical cases that demonstrate courts throughout the country providing services to help ensure the resumption of work and production amid epidemic prevention and control.

Mainly consisting of contract disputes and enforcement cases, these cases are successful practices of Chinese courts facilitating the parties to reach conciliation by using information technology and flexible enforcement measures during the coronavirus epidemic, according to the SPC.

The SPC said that such cases were published with an aim to promote courts at all levels to establish the concept of fair and civilized enforcement to better facilitate epidemic control and economic and social development.