Tyre owner to pay $2m for Vic site cleanup

A regional Victorian business owner will fork out nearly $2 million after the state’s environment watchdog removed half a million tyres.

The Sidebottom Group owner has agreed to the seven-figure settlement after the Environment Protection Authority and the local council removed tyres from the West Numurkah site, because they posed an unacceptable risk to the environment and community.

“It also proves illegal activities don’t pay, as it would have been much cheaper to comply with regulations in the first place,” EPA executive director Mr Rossiter said.