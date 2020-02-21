Tyro earnings positive in maiden statement

Independent eftpos provider Tyro Payments says it delivered positive earnings in the first half, although including depreciation and expenses related to its ASX debut, it was loss-making.

Tyro made $1.5 million in earnings interest, tax, depreciation and amoritisation (EBITDA) in the six months to December 31, compared with a loss of $3 million in the same period last year.

Including $6.2 million in depreciation and amortisation, the $9 million in expenses associated with its ASX listing and $5.3 million in share-based payments expenses, Tyro lost $19.3 million in the period, up from $7.7 million a year ago.

The company processed $11.1 billion in transactions in the six months to December 31, up 30 per cent from the same period a year ago, and Tyro’s revenue was up 28.9 per cent to $113.6 million.

Its number of terminals grew 26 per cent to 58,993, making it the fifth-largest merchant acquiring bank by terminal count, behind the big four banks.

Westpac was fourth with 139,000 terminals, while Commonwealth Bank is first with 255,000.

“The underlying rhythm of the business is really pleasing,” chief executive Robbie Cooke told AAP.

“The traction we’ve got with the (small and medium enterprises) space is phenomenal.”

Tyro said it originated $37.4 million in loans to merchants during the half, earning $2.3 million in profit on $2.6 million in revenue for a 91.4 per cent profit margin.

Tyro’s 32,450 merchants are now able to apply to borrow up to a maximum of $100,000 initially from Tyro.

The unsecured loan is then repaid from a fraction of the daily card transactions that Tryo’s eftpos terminals process for the merchant.

Tyro said it would be marketing itself to accommodation providers, adding to its business in the hospitality, retail and health verticals.

The $2.2 billion company said it was on track to deliver the earnings forecast from its prospectus in November.

At 1216 AEDT, Tyro shares were down 0.9 per cent to $4.31, up 56.7 per cent from its December IPO, the biggest of 2019.