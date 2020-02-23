Tyson Fury arrives for Deontay Wilder rematch with wife Paris at glam-packed MGM

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are preparing to do battle for a second time and will put their unbeaten records on the line once again

Tyson Fury made his arrival for his rematch with Deontay Wilder at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas alongside his wife Paris.

The Gypsy King is looking to end the debate over who is currently the best heavyweight in the world by claiming an emphatic victory over the American.

Both fighters remain unbeaten after their first bout ended in a controversial draw in December 2018 and once again put their records on the line.

Fury has vowed to dazzle on his ring walk just like in previous fights and if his arrival is anything to go by, that will certainly be the case.

The 31-year-old entered the arena wearing a white suit with pink and red patterns and a green baseball cap.

Fury’s entourage held up umbrellas to shelter him from the rain outside before he strolled into the depths of the MGM to prepare.

His long-time wife Paris, who will watch on from ringside, accompanied him into the arena.

A star-studded array of celebrities are expected to watch the heavyweight clash, which is expected to come close to breaking recent box office records.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson says he is rooting for his namesake to get the job done second time around.

Tyson told BT Sport: “I always root for him because he was named after me. That’s the natural thing to do, right? I’m biased towards him…

“I don’t care how hard you punch, it’s hard to beat somebody who doesn’t wanna quit…

“It’s gonna be a really, really interesting fight and both guys have something to prove.

“I just wish the best for Tyson Fury, I’m always a Tyson fan.”

Brit legend Frank Bruno also reckons Fury will come out victorious.

“I’m favouring Tyson Fury to win because he has the boxing skill,” he said.

“People underestimate Tyson Fury. He is a big lump but how many boxers can turn from orthodox to southpaw? And he has so much skill and is very, very confident.”

Wilder has spent £31,000 on the costume and mask he will wear to the ring while Fury’s outfit is yet to be revealed.