Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder to win WBC world heavyweight championship

Fury arrived in the ring on a throne and left with the gold to boot as he defeated Wilder in their highly-anticipated rematch in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury was carried to the ring on a throne while wearing a crown before he proved he is heavyweight royalty.

The Gypsy King produced a sensational performance as he destroyed Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC title.

And he did it by bullying and battering the feared puncher before the towel came in during the seventh to save him.

“The king has returned to the throne,” Fury said.

Most definitely he has.

Fury, 31, promised he would stop Wilder.

Few believed he could or would as he has been known as a superb elusive counter puncher throughout his career.

But he floored Wilder twice before his cornerman Jay Deas intervened and referee Kenny Bayless waved it off.

This will go down as one of the best heavyweight performances for years as he ended Wilder’s unbeaten reign.

There was no need for judges after a controversial draw in their first meeting 14 months ago.

Fury returns to the top of the heavyweight division and there can be little doubt of that.

Wilder has 30 days to trigger a third fight this summer but after this one-sided drubbing it may not be the best decision.

All eyes will now turn to an undisputed clash with WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

Fury came out dressed like a king sat on a throne while ‘Crazy’ by Patsy Cline played.

Wilder sported one of his elaborate masks – so much so it even lit up red around his eyes – as the ringwalks threatened to take longer than the fight.

The arena was packed with Fury fans who made themselves when their hero was introduced.

Fury had promised he was going for a knockout and on the front foot.

Few believed the Gypsy King, who has hoodwinked us before.

But he wasn’t lying as he pushed forward from the first bell to put Wilder retreating after landing a good right.

The Bronze Bomber responded with one of his own before a good jab rattled the champion again.

Fury’s lead left was keeping Wilder going back but he did land another big right flush in the second.

The Gypsy King was three stone heavier than his rival at Friday’s weigh in.

And his size advantage was helping him control this.

Fury even rocked Wilder with a big right after the American missed with a wild swing.

The Brit was not relenting and buzzed Wilder again at the start of the third.

Fury kept piling in behind his jab and then floored Wilder with a right.

He raised his hands but Wilder rose from the canvas.

The whole arena was on their feet as Fury rushed in to try to finish the job.

Wilder was down again but this time it was ruled as a slip.

The fourth was less dramatic but it was still Fury in control, feinting before he moved in to land the jab and the occasional right.

Wilder had no answer, even his right hand which knocked out 41 opponents had little snap to it.

The American looked exhausted and almost out on his feet as another right hand found its target at the start of the fifth.

Fury then put him over with a left hook to the body but again Wilder beat the count.

Wilder couldn’t defend himself going backwards as right hands continued to crash through.

The American looked in a bad way in the corner and it felt like the end was coming going into the seventh.

Blood poured from his mouth and left ear as trainer Deas cut a concerned figure.

He let it go on but Wilder was pinned in the corner and when another right caught him clean then the towel came in.

Wilder wasn’t happy but this was never going to end any other way.

Fury was left to enjoy the acclaim as he treated his fans to a rendition of ‘American Pie’.

Once again he shocked the world and regaining a piece of the world heavyweight title.