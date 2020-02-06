Tyson fury calls Anthony Joshua a ‘p***y’ after announcing next opponent

Anthony Joshua is a “p***y” according to his heavyweight rival Tyson Fury after he opted to fight Kubrat Pulev in the summer

Tyson Fury has labelled his heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua a “p***y” for choosing Kubrat Pulev as his next opponent.

The Gypsy King feels similarly about the Bulgarian IBF mandatory challenger who is set to agree terms with the Brit ahead of a bout in May or June.

Joshua won his rematch against andy Ruiz Jr back in December to regain his belts, but is yet to fight either Fury or Deontay Wilder.

And the 32-year-old has hit out at the Olympic medalist for his decision to dodge the division’s established stars.

“To be honest with you, Pulev and Joshua are a pair of pussies, both of them,” Fury told the Ak and Barak Show on Sirius XM.

“Not sure if I can say pussy on the radio, but what the f***. It’s not a fight that’s really interesting to me, Pulev and Joshua.

“I only wanna see the big fights and unfortunately for Pulev he’s not part of the scene unless he gatecrashes the party.

“The fights I wanna see is me vs Wilder, me vs Joshua and Joshua vs Wilder.

“That’s it, there’s no other players, the rest of the players are just people trying to gatecrash the heavyweight division.”

Fury is hoping to end the debate over who is best active heavyweight by beating Wilder in their rematch on February 22.

The pair fought in 2018 but it ended it a controversial draw meaning a rematch has long been in the pipeline.

Wilder’s only blip on an otherwise hugely impressive record is his draw with Fury 14 months ago, but in contrast to his next opponent he has talked up Joshua’s choice of fighter.

He said: “I haven’t seen too much of Pulev because he hasn’t been out there too much.

“The things that I have seen, he definitely put up great fights, Klitschko and stuff, I think he’s strong willed, strong minded.”