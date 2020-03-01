Tyson Fury celebrated world-title win over Deontay Wilder by taking rubbish to tip

EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury’s doting wife Paris revealed the Gypsy King has gone straight back to his ‘normal life’ after his stunning world-title winning performance in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury celebrated his stunning world-title winning performance in Las Vegas by taking the rubbish to the tip.

His doting wife Paris revealed the Gypsy King – who battered heavyweight rival Deontay Wilder last Sunday to win the WBC belt – has gone straight back to his “normal” life.

Paris, 29, who was speaking after ­returning home from the bout in Las Vegas, said: “It’s been busy, busy, ­trying to get back to a normal life while thousands of people are trying to get in touch to congratulate him.

“He’s done the school run, he’s ­taking the rubbish to the tip and he’s pottered around a bit in the garden.

“It’s all about trying to get back to normality.”

This week the 31-year-old was spotted shopping with his five kids at Home Bargains. He earned around £30million from the Wilder fight.

A fight against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua, 30, could reportedly earn him up to 10 times that.

But Paris said the mind-­boggling amounts of money involved will not change them.

She even revealed the couple thought about moving abroad to Marbella or the south of France.

But they are just too happy in Morecambe, Lancs.

Paris said: “He’s 31 now, we’ve ­always been sensible with money, we’ve invested sensibly.

“We already have X amount in the bank. It’s a funny one, but getting any more isn’t going to change us.

“We have a nice, comfortable life. I don’t pay attention to these crazy figures. What are we going to do with it?

“We’ve looked at footballers’ mansions, but we don’t want to move.

“We talked about moving to Marbella, Cannes, Monaco, but we don’t want to leave home.

“Our friends are here, the kids are settled. Why uproot it all?

She added: “We’ve got everything we need, we know who to call if the washing machine breaks down and if the boiler needs fixing. He even went on at me the other day for buying some fancy cushions. He hasn’t changed and we aren’t going to change.”

Paris has urged Tyson to take one ­final fight and KO rival Joshua – and then hang up his gloves.

Devoted Paris said the clash of the two champions was the match the “whole world wants to see”.

And she hopes afterwards he will ­retire as the undefeated, undisputed greatest heavyweight in history.

Joshua, 30, currently holds the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO titles and Paris said: “If they put all the belts on the line it would be such an amazing fight. I’d like him to beat Anthony Joshua and then stop. I know Tyson has a couple of fights left on his contract.

“Deontay has the option of a ­rematch and I know Tyson would ­honour that.

“But the fight he wants, which the whole world wants, is Anthony Joshua.

“I’d like him to take that one fight and retire undefeated.

“I wouldn’t like to see him lose his record chasing money or fame.

“He doesn’t need that. He’s already cemented his name in the history books. Tyson wants Joshua. He’s beat Deontay twice now. I know the first was scored a draw, but we all know Tyson won it really.”

Paris said she did feel anxious when sitting ringside in Vegas – while her hubby was supremely confident.

“Before a fight I get nervous, but he’s really calm, he’s always confident. It’s always ‘when’ he wins, not ‘if’.

“Years ago I managed the nerves better because I knew he was fighting boxers at British or European level and I knew he was elite.

“Now he’s in the ring with supreme boxers and it is a dangerous sport.

“We both know the risks, but it’s what he wants to do.”

Tyson, who sang to Paris in the ring after his victory last weekend, has had a well-publicised battle with ­depression and drink and drug addiction – with his weight ballooning to 28st.

Paris said he was doing “incredibly well” – but the demons were still there.

She added: “You still see it. He’s had this amazing high, winning the world title in Las Vegas.

“Then he’s coming home on the school run.

“You can see why a lot of celebrities and sports stars suffer ­depression. You have all the glitz and glamour, but then you go back to being normal.”

Tyson has revealed he came within seconds of killing himself ­after he was crowned world heavyweight champion for the first time ­following his fight against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Paris said: “The turning point was when he mentioned suicide. I know he was going to do it.

“But he turned his life around and stuck to it, he didn’t look back.”

Tyson is now one of the favourites for Sports Personality of the Year.

And Paris said when he does retire, Tyson wants to start his own gym and set up a foundation to help others ­suffering from mental health problems.

She revealed: “He wants to get ­involved, but he just doesn’t have the time at the moment.

“When he does it he wants to dedicate himself totally, but at the moment he still has his training.

“He’ll never fully retire from boxing. He’ll be looking for lads he can train. It’s a routine he’ll never break.”