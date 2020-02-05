Tyson Fury eating a curry a day as part of six-dinner diet for Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury is enjoying his diet as he prepares for his long awaited rematch with Deontay Wilder as it includes six meals a day – one of which is a curry

Tyson Fury is currently polishing off six meals a day – one of which is a curry – as he prepares for his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The Gypsy King is looking to beat the undefeated heavyweight more than a year after he was denied by a split decision and he has vowed to weigh in at 270 pounds – just over 19 stone – for their rematch in Las Vegas.

Fury’s nutritionist and chef, George Lockhart, has detailed what the 31-year-old eats in order to ensure he is primed for the challenge of Wilder.

But it comes with a few surprises – one of which is the luxury of a daily curry!

“I cook a lot of curries for him,” Lockhart told Sky Sports.

“He usually has something with turmeric. He has one curry per day. I introduce red meat every other day.”

“Red meat is nutritionally dense but takes a long time to break down. Every day he has at least one salmon for the Omega-3s. I want everything to be anti-inflammatory.”

Fury is also being kept guessing by his diet with Lockhart admitting the Gypsy King has only eaten the same meal on one occasion as he prepares for his bout on February 22.

‘”Each day I try to give Tyson a diverse group of food,” he added. “He has a different type of meat with every meal. From what I’ve heard in other camps he ate chicken and rice. Now we make crazy meals.

“He’s had the same meal just twice in the entire camp – a jambalaya that I made. He eats six times per day and, apart from that, hasn’t had the same meal twice.”

Fury has often bemoaned the fact he was denied the dream comeback when the judges claimed he and Wilder could not be separated in December 2018, but he can deal the Bronze Bomber his first professional defeat later this month.