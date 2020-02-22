Tyson Fury fuelled by ‘injustice’ for Deontay Wilder fight, says Lennox Lewis

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis reflects on his fight with Evander Holyfield in 1999 ahead of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder

Lennox Lewis believes Tyson Fury will be fired up for revenge against Deontay Wilder like he was against Evander Holyfield.

Fury faces WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in the early hours of tomorrow in a highly-anticipated rematch.

The British star was floored twice in their first fight 14 months ago but many believed he should have got the nod on the cards only for it to have been judged a draw.

And it reminds ring king Lewis of when he was robbed of a win in a draw with Holyfield in their first fight in 1999 before he got a win in their rematch.

The last undisputed heavyweight champion said: “I felt confident. I had to let everyone know who the best heavyweight was.

“They don’t know until they see it. They can see it for themselves.”

“He will be fuelled by injustice.

“Fury says he got ripped off so he believes it.

“He believes he won the fight so that’s got to give him confidence.”

When Lewis beat Holyfield in 1999 he became undisputed champion as he held three major belts – the WBO title was not considered a main world title at the time.

But nobody has managed to hold all four titles at heavyweight with WBC champion Wilder and IBF, WBA and WBO title holder Anthony Joshua failing to fight each other.

The winner of this weekend’s fight against Joshua for all the belts would be a huge clash.

And Lewis would be happy to hand over the title of the last man to be undisputed heavyweight champion.

He added: “Even on my website, I’ve got a clock going. That’s how long I’ve been undisputed and when someone else takes that, I’m going to run that clock for him.

“Right now these are the two best guys.

“There’s a lot of action and drama on this particular fight and Joshua has got to get in the mix.”

