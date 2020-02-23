Tyson Fury guaranteed £20million pay day in record purse for Deontay Wilder fight

The Gypsy King is going to take home more money than he ever has done before when he steps into the ring and challenges WBC champion Wilder on Saturday night

Tyson Fury will pocket a guaranteed career-high purse of at least £20m this weekend in Las Vegas

But the Gypsy King could earn well over £30m by the time pay-per-view money is counted up.

Fury, 31, takes on WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in a blockbuster rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The British star’s previous high pay days were the £15m he earned for his last two wins over Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin here in Sin City.

They are part of his lucrative deal with Top Rank and ESPN which has been reported to have been a guaranteed £77m over five fights.

Fury and Wilder have agreed to a 50/50 split for this fight when it comes to pay-per-view and ticket revenue.

The loser of the bout has 30 days to trigger the rematch clause.

The terms for that fight – which would be held in June – is 60/40 in favour of the winner this weekend.

Promoter Bob Arum is hoping the fight could bring in 2m buys in the US which would take Fury’s pay to over £30m.

That is an ambitious target which would match Lennox Lewis’ clash with Mike Tyson back in 2002.

They have spent a fortune on promoting the fight though with plenty of plugs through the recent Super Bowl coverage in the US.

The fight cost $80 on pay-per-view in the US so that would bring in almost £130m in revenue for the fight which will be broadcast on Fox and ESPN.

They have also kept both fighters busy and in the spotlight to try to ramp up interest.

The buzz has been building for the fight in Las Vegas with hundreds of Fury fans jetting in from the UK in the last 48 hours.

There are a few tickets left at the box office despite the magnitude of the event but they are hoping the gate will bring in around £12.3m.

If fans are not in the arena in Las Vegas then they have to go to a closed circuit TV event in an MGM property on the strip and tickets for that cost £77 which will further boost the coffers.