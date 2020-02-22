Tyson Fury insider explains strict training camp for Deontay Wilder rematch – including a ban on Diet Coke

Tyson Fury is gearing up for a colossal rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder out in Las Vegas this Saturday

Tyson Fury has made strict changes to his training camp for this Saturday’s eagerly-awaited rematch with Deontay Wilder – banning fast food and cans of Diet Coke.

The Gypsy King is looking to become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world when he locks horns with WBC chief Wilder in las Vegas.

It has almost been 15 months since he was controversially denied victory in a split-decision draw with the American, who was outboxed for the majority of the contest.

Nevertheless, after climbing off the canvas in dramatic fashion to hear the final bell, the judges ruled it a share of the spoils.

Fury will hope to have his hand raised in Saturday’s pivotal rematch at the MGM Grand Arena.

And as he bids for glory, the Brit’s close friend and camp manager Timothy Allcock has shed light on how he is preparing differently this time around.

“Tyson has been sparring amazingly. Everything has been put into place done properly has benefitted him,” he told VegasInsider.com

“The big differences have been food, particularly strictness with what is in camp – silly little things like cans of Diet Coke have gone.

“We’ve also cut a lot of out of the way in terms of people visiting the house willy nilly. There has been loads of different things which has brought together everything together like it should be to prepare for such a big fight.

“It’s been a hell of a lot more disciplined and it had to be a bit like this.

“The last fight was very much like Rocky III when he fought Mr T’s character. It was too much in the limelight, too much of the fakeness and we just had to go back to basics and pull the rope on certain things.

“Tyson wanted Ben [Davison] in the camp, it was Ben’s decision not to come into camp. But now there’s been a massive change in the trainers as well which has benefited him massively.

“We definitely had to rope in the food. Tyson never really stuck to the diet plan we gave him last time, he was always nipping out and eating fast food outside the camp – and all that has changed now.

“Everything has worked for the best as Tyson knew if he went into this fight the way things were going, he probably wouldn’t stand the chance he has now.

“I’d say Tyson respects Wilder more in this fight, but Tyson knows he can beat him. The way Tyson has changed things, he is a better fighter because of it, which brings more chance of winning the fight.”