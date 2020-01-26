Tyson Fury jokes about ‘masturbation’ plans after Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury uses his time outside the boxing ring to ‘masturbate seven times a day’, the Gypsy King admitted after the Deontay Wilder press conference

Tyson Fury said he “masturbates seven times a day” when he is not in the boxing ring.

The Gypsy King is preparing for his rematch against Deontay Wilder next month.

Fury came face-to-face with the Bronze Bomber last night for a press conference in Los Angeles.

The Mancunian can win back the WBC title with a win, which would mark a new height in his comeback.

But the Gypsy King told YouTube channel SecondsOut gave a surprising insight into his spare time.

In the clip, the interviewer asks how Fury keeps himself occupied outside the ring.

Fury, though, has a bizarre reply.

“I’m going to have three fights,” Fury says.

“And then I’m going to go and do what I do best – masturbation seven times a day.”

All the interviewer can do is look away awkwardly as the heavyweight goes into full flow.

Fury adds: “Check out my lotion.

“East stroke, by GK.”

The cameraman is left in stitches as the interviewer brings the segment to an end.

This clip has been viewed thousands of times since it was published on Saturday.

And fans were left in stitches at the boxer’s activities.

“He’s ridiculous, lol,” one said.

Another commented: “Those are rookie numbers, son.”

But a third suggested it was bad news for the rematch.

“All my money is on Wilder now,” they said.

And a fourth joked: “Someone please remind me not to shake Fury’s hand if I meet him.”

In the press conference, Fury revealed he has ditched Diet Coke in preparation for the bout.

The Gypsy King will face Wilder again on February 22 at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

This is the same place the Mancunian fought to a dramatic draw against the Bronze Bomber.

He has fought twice since then while Wilder has also defended his WBC belt twice.