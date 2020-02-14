Tyson Fury says ‘p***y licking’ is key part of Deontay Wilder fight training

Tyson Fury is preparing for his rematch with Deontay Wilder which features some unusual tactics as he prepares for the hard hitting boxer

Tyson Fury has never been shy of saying it how it is and his latest comment has left little to the imagination.

The Gypsy King is preparing for his rematch with undefeated heavyweight Deontay Wilder will the two squaring off in just over a week.

Fury is all too aware of the Bronze Bomber’s power having been knocked down twice during their first bout in Los Angeles, but has been working on his chin by “p**** licking”.

The 31-year-old said: “I have got confidence in my chin but I’ve been doing a lot of p**** licking to strengthen up my jaw.

“So yeah I’ve been strengthening the old jaw up as well.”

Fury is one of only two men to make Wilder go the full 12 rounds with his right hand often ending fights.

Some still wonder how the Gypsy King picked himself up off the canvus when Wilder knocked him down for a second time in the 12th round back in December 2018.

But Fury is still adamant he was robbed of the victory and learned a lot from their fight which he believes will stand him in good stead against a fighter who he claims is “one-dimensional”.

“I believe I out-boxed him. To guarantee a win, I need a knockout,” he said. “I don’t want another controversial decision – I want a defining win.”

“I’m not a judge and these guys see what they see, but my own destiny lies with my own two fists.”

I learned in that first fight that he can be hit and hurt. He’s got a big right hand and that’s it. He’s a one-dimensional fighter.

“He had me down twice and had two minutes in each of those rounds to finish me. Like in Mortal Kombat when they say, ‘Finish him’… but he couldn’t finish. He landed two of the best punches any heavyweight in the world could land, but the ‘Gypsy King’ rose like a phoenix from the ashes.

“The biggest mistake I made was not making him pay when he was hurt. However, I didn’t know what was left in my tank because I hadn’t been 12 rounds for a long time. This time I’ll throw everything bar the kitchen sink. He won’t know what hit him.”