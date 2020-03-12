Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua in doubt as Gypsy King’s promoter backs Kubrat Pulev win

Bob Arum has tipped Kubrat Pulev to knock out Anthony Joshua and scupper the chances of a fight between AJ and Tyson Fury

A highly anticipated world heavyweight title unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could be ruined by Kubrat Pulev, according to legendary promoter Bob Arum.

Arum, who represents both Fury and Pulev, has tipped the Bulgarian veteran to knock Joshua out in the same way Andy Ruiz Jr in his shock upset of the Brit back in June 2019.

AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn has been outspoken in his desire to agree a deal in principle for a Joshua vs Fury showdown ahead of their respective title defences against Pulev and Deontay Wilder.

Arum, however, who co-promotes Fury alongside Starsport columnist Frank Warren, has labelled that idea “ludicrous”, adding that “the time isn’t now to work out the details”.

“Of course we are interested in making that fight,” Arum said when asked about a potential Fury vs Joshua bout.

“Of course Tyson would want to do it, for the money, for the prestige and for the good of the sport. But the time isn’t now to work out details.

“Don’t just assume that Joshua will still be around at the end of the year because I don’t think he will be, I think Pulev will beat him.

“Pulev is yards and yards better than Andy Ruiz Jr who, if I remember correctly, knocked out Joshua.

“The idea of talks now is ludicrous. If Joshua comes through and Tyson comes through, of course we will have talks.

“Why waste time talking about something that might never come to fruition? If my guy Pulev hits Anthony Joshua on the chin, there ain’t no Fury-Joshua fight.”

With Joshua vs Pulev set for June 20 and Fury vs Wilder 3 rumoured for July 18, Arum insists that he and Warren will only begin negotiations with Hearn provided both Joshua and Fury are victorious.

“If Tyson and Joshua both come through their fights then Frank and I, as Fury’s promoters, will sit down with Eddie Hearn, or whoever, and figure out when and where to do a Fury vs Joshua fight.

“I have done business with Eddie Hearn before and DAZN. Adults can do business with everybody.

“Everybody will sit down when the time comes and workout how the event will be distributed. We want to make the pot as big as possible for everybody.”