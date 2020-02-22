Tyson Fury weighs in 42lbs heavier than Deontay Wilder as pair banned from face-off

Tyson Fury will rematch Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday night with some billing the bout as the biggest heavyweight fight for years

Tyson Fury goaded Deontay Wilder by sticking his fingers up at the American as the pair traded verbal barbs following their weigh-in at a lively MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Wilder tipped the scales at a career heaviest of 16st 7lb while Fury was also more than a stone bigger than their first meeting at 19st 7lb.

The pair were banned from facing off at the weigh-in after a bust up at the final press conference on Wednesday.

But they threw abuse from across the stage at one another with Fury labelling Wilder a “bum” before sticking both his middle fingers up at the WBC heavyweight champion.

The Gypsy King also pointed to Wilder’s belt and shouted “That’s mine”.

Wilder hit back and said: “He’s nervous, he has changed so much up because he is nervous.”

Fury may be a long way from Morecambe here in Las Vegas but it felt like he was the home fighter when he entered the venue where they will fight in just over 24 hours.

Around 4,000 fans were inside the arena after queuing up from this morning to get in.

Most of them were travelling British fans here to see their man bid to become a two-time world heavyweight champion.

Fury walked out smiling as the cheers came down from the stands.

Wilder was booed all the way to the stage as the Fury faithful taunted him with chants of “You big dosser”.

The American played up to the crowd by cupping his ear which further riled them up.

Both men had promised to come in bigger than their first fight 14 months ago in LA.

Fury has only weighed in heavier twice in his career and one of those was his comeback fight against Sefer Seferi in 2018.

And he was over a stone more than the first fight.

Wilder has never been as heavy as 16st 7lb and he is a stone and a half heavier than their Los Angeles draw.