Tyson Fury wife: Paris Fury celebrates Deontay Wilder win with glam Insta snap

Paris Fury posed for a snap after Tyson Fury secured an incredible seventh round TKO over Deontay Wilder in their rematch

Tyson Fury’s wife shared a glamorous Instagram snap in the wake of her hubby’s sensational win over Deontay Wilder.

Paris Fury posed in a sparkly red dress at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

It quickly proved a hit with thousands of people liking the post.

Just moments earlier, Fury cruised towards a stunning seventh round TKO over the American.

He dominated his rival from the opening bell and floored Wilder multiple times before his corner finally threw in the towel.

Paris was ringside and entered the ring for a sing-along with the Englishman as he celebrated the remarkable victory.

It marks as arguably Fury’s best ever performance, and perhaps one of the best in recent heavyweight history.

Many were expecting Fury to win on points with Wilder considered the more powerful puncher.

But Fury attacked his opponent with an incredible degree of controlled aggression, leaving him exhausted early on.

Before the fight, Paris opened up about Fury’s battle with depression and addiction.

She said: “Tyson is a positive story of this mental health problem. He went through such a dark time, he was so close to killing himself at times.

“And then he has come round full circle and come back to himself, so it’s just to put that message out there that you can get through it.

“You should never ever hide away and succumb to the darkness. He does get down still. I don’t think it [depression]is a curable problem, I think it is something that you learn to live with.

“I think it’s hereditary. His family suffered from it in the past. He has always been the same.

“As a young teenager when we were first going out I could see highs and lows.”