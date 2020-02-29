Tyson Fury’s dad convinced it’s time for son to step down from boxing after win

Tyson Fury’s dad was on This Morning today to discuss his son’s incredible victory over Deontay Wilder at the weekend in Las Vegas, and says he should “go out on a high”

Tyson Fury’s dad was on This Morning today to discuss his son’s victory at the weekend against Deontay Wilder.

Deontay’s camp threw in the towel after Tyson, 31, knocked the Bronze Bomber down in the third and fifth rounds in Las Vegas.

Speaking about his son’s incredible match on the programme today, John Fury said: “I’m such a proud dad – I’m probably the proudest dad in the world today.”

“Obviously two years ago, this was out of reach completely. History made isn’t it.”

John added: “For his head, this was more than a boxing match.”

John also said Tyson’s fight success will help inspire people out there who are going through mental health struggles, following his son being so open about his own issues with his mental health.

He added: “It will show mental health sufferers they can do anything.”

John then revealed he thinks his son should retire from boxing and pursue coaching instead.

He said: “He’s done enough now in my book.”

John added: “He’s a two-time world champion – he should finish on a high.”

Holly Willoughby then quizzed John on whether he would be tempted to fight Anthony Joshua.

John responded: “Obviously they’ll be money men more interested in the financial side. But how much money does one man need?”

Holly simply replied: “Agreed.”

John then continued: “On this subject of being a champion – even when he beat Wladimir Klitschko there was something wrong – he was’t right.

“But I asked him after this fight how he feels and he said ‘Dad, I’ve never been so happy’.

“He can be an ambassador for the sport and giving back to the young ones – there’s a lot of young ones out there who are suffering with their mental health.”