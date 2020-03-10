Tyson Fury’s dad delivers amazing “balls” celebration after Deontay Wilder knock down

The champ’s dad was filmed excitedly celebrating Tyson Fury’s knockdown of Deontay Wilder on his way to a magnificent victory over the American

Tyson Fury’s dad John left boxing fans in fits of laughter after vociferously declaring ‘that’s what come out of these balls’ during his son’s astounding knockout win over Deontay Wilder.

The Gypsy King’s father was unable to attend the fight because of visa trouble so was forced to watch the Vegas showdown from his home.

Fury put in the performance of his career, dazzling the Bronze Bomber from the opening bell with his slick head movement and vicious combinations of punches.

Wilder found himself out of his depth and was put on the canvas twice twice before surrendering his WBC heavyweight title after a seventh round stoppage.

John was understandably ecstatic at seeing his son avenge what many thought was the wrong result when the first meeting between the two heavyweights in December 2018 was declared a draw.

The 55-year-old’s reactions to the rematch were filmed for Fury’s new ITV documentary, some of which were priceless.

John also yelled: “That’s what a 19 stone man can do! When you’ve got heart, when you’re bred to fight, when you’re a king of the race!

“That’s what can do! That’s what’s come out of these balls!

“The Gypsy King has done it! The best heavyweight in the f***ing world!”

Fans on social media were in hysterics at the exchange, with one tweeting: “Pure crying. Melts me how proud his dad is of him!”

Another said: “There’s only one John Fury. What a guy!”

A third added: “John Fury grabbing his crotch and shouting, “That’s what come out of these balls,” after Tyson’s first knockdown vs Wilder is the greatest three seconds of television I think I’ve ever seen.”

Elsewhere in the episode, John said: “People denied him. People had no faith in him, but look where he’s at now.

“This man two years ago was trying to take his own life, and now look where he’s at.

“People, all those people in the world suffering today, I’m a sufferer, but I’m never going to stop believing in good.”

He continued: “I’m the most proudest person of Tyson on this planet. He’s the alpha, the omega, the everything.

“How many people can sit in my position and say my son’s done what he’s done? I’m very privileged to have had a son like that.”