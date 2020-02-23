Tyson Fury’s father explains why his son has edge over Deontay Wilder in rematch

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder in a rematch in Las Vegas with both fighters’ unbeaten records on the line once again

Tyson Fury’s father claims his son is a “different animal” for his rematch with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

John Fury will not be in attendance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena because he was not able to acquire a visa to travel to the United States following an 11-year prison sentence.

But he will be watching on from the UK as the Gypsy King looks to prove to the world that he is the best heavyweight around.

Like their 2018 first meeting, both fighters enter as unbeaten champions after their controversial draw first time around.

Fury came into that fight after being inactive for more than two years but surprised many with his fitness and skill in the ring.

This time around though his father reckons the 31-year-old has the edge and will use his intelligence to get the win.

“Tyson is a different animal right now,” he said on BT Sport.

“He fought him the first time and he knows what adjustments he has to make in this fight.

“He is an intelligent fighter and that is one of his best attributes

“When he has got his head in the right place he is a very different animal and that is the case.

“If you look at his weight gain it is muscle and not fat.

“Everything is a lot bigger with Tyson, his arms, his legs, and he looks a lot stronger this time around.”

Fury ditched previous coach Ben Davison for Javan ‘Sugarhill’ Steward and the Gypsy King’s father is happy with the new regime.

He added: “I am happy with his new coaching team. I spoke to them a few days ago and they are very happy with the adjustments.

“I think it is all down to who can keep their concentration and keep to the gameplay and make adjustments.”