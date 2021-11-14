Tyson Fury’s father, John, has advised him to’retire’ following the grueling Deontay Wilder trilogy because he has ‘no more to prove.’

“He’ll have a good hard-earned rest now and what he wants to do is up to him,” the 57-year-old said. Fury’s stunning stoppage of the Bronze Bomber saw him register his first-ever title defense.

“I told him, ‘Retire, you’ve done your time.'”

‘He’s won it all; there’s nothing left for him to prove.’ He’s got millions in the bank and is set for the rest of his life.

“Life is about more than rattling your brains to please the masses..”

“He’s his own man; he’ll do as he pleases.”

However, I’m going to call it a tie for the time being.

Due to crippling elbow pain, Fury, 33, had to have numbing injections in both armes before his third fight with Wilder.

“I couldn’t box, I couldn’t work my jаb,” he explained.

"He said, 'I couldn't box, I couldn't work my jаb," John revealed. 'If I had missed with the jаb, the pain would have put me in limp mode,' he explained.

I’d be powerless to defend myself.

“He said, ‘The pain was unbearable when I was throwing the jаb.’ I was fighting two people in there.

I was battling my own pain as well as the pain he was inflicting on me.

“‘The only thing I can do is get close and make a wаr of it,’ he said.

"As a result, he said, 'The only thing I can do is get close and make а wаr of it.' 'I know I wаnted to win more than him,' he admitted.

‘And that was it,’ he said,’seek and destroy or perish.’

‘That was my motto,’ he stated. ‘He’s either going to get me or I’m going to get him.’

“It all went out the window when I got knocked down in the fifth round,” he says.

