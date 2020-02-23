Tyson Fury’s key training change that inspired dominant win over Deontay Wilder

Fury blitzed Wilder, knocking him down twice before his corner threw in the towel, in their blockbuster WBC world heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas

More than a few eyebrows were raised when Tyson Fury opted to bring in SugarHill Steward and Andy Lee to replace Ben Davison.

Not many felt ditching Davison who had guided him from 28st back into the fighter who should have beaten Deontay Wilder the first time was a good move.

The young coach and the experienced fighter had a fine relationship.

But Fury felt he needed more experience in his team so got his distant cousin Lee to get in touch with Emanuel Steward’s nephew.

The Gypsy King had spent three weeks in the Kronk gym in Detroit back in 2010.

Sparring partners went missing Lee explained as Fury put everyone “on the bounce” according to the former world middleweight who was a product of the gym.

It was enough for the late Steward to declare Fury would one day rule the world.

Steward was not around to witness Fury fulfil his prediction when he outsmarted one of his fights in Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

But his nephew was in the corner and the Kronk name was back at the heavyweight top table here as Fury regained a piece of the world title by claiming the WBC belt.

And he did it with a game plan few believed he would act out.

Wilder was destroyed in seven rounds.

Down twice, barely able to defend himself and unable to keep the aggressive Fury off him.

Steward had got it spot on with the tactics.

Fury felt he needed the Kronk trainer to devise that game plan.

There were clear improvements in Fury’s attack here.

His feints to make Wilder hesitate gave him enough time to get inside Wilder’s range and close enough that the American couldn’t extend his huge right.

The Gypsy King’s jab was also impressive and he had more than enough pop to hurt the Alabama man.

Fury had never been so aggressive before, certainly not in a fight where he was up against a live opponent.

And he did it against one of the most feared punchers in the sport.

It was punch perfect and Steward would have approved.