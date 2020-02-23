Tyson Fury’s relaxed ring walk for Deontay Wilder takes everyone by surprise with ‘Crazy’ song

Tyson Fury has entered the ring ahead of his crucial rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury entered the ring for his rematch with Deontay Wilder in style this evening – dressed as a king while sat on a throne.

The Gypsy King is taking on Wilder in a rematch of their epic December 2018 encounter at the MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas.

And as he took to the ring in Sin City, Fury was accompanied by Patsy Cline’s 1961 song ’Crazy’.

In true king style, he donned a gold crown on top of his head along with a fancy red robe.

Fury’s promoter Bob Arum claimed before the fight he would be entering the ring in style and the man himself certainly backed those comments up.

“People gave me credit for the last two ring entrances, but I had nothing to do with either of them,” he said.

“It was all down to Tyson Fury. I didn’t even talk to him (about them).

“Tyson Fury being Tyson Fury, you better believe it’s going to be a spectacular ring entrance.”

As for Wilder, he took to the ring in an incredible £31,000 costume.

The Bronze Bomber’s designers, Cosmo + Donato, told The Sun prior to the rematch they were inspired by British 60s horror flick The Devil Rides Out when choosing his outfit.

“From my time in art school, I developed a love for the golden age of Hammer Studios,” Donato revealed.

“The look was born when I came across an old poster for The Devil Rides Out from like the sixties.

“It’s terrifying, and we feel it’s just the right time to instil some terror.”

“We’re fairly certain what we’re doing for this Wilder/Fury rematch hasn’t been done before,” Cosmo added.

“It’ll be mind-blowing for the sports world and a show before the show.”

Fans were left divided over the ring walks, with both fighters being praised and criticised respectively for their efforts.

One wrote: “YO WILDER THE GOAT FOR THAT RING WALK. I WAS GOING FOR FURY BUT F**K THAT. IM WITH WILDER”.

“Not often that Fury is the understated one in a ring walk. What the f**k was that Deontay?!? #furyvswilder2” said another.

“@BronzeBomber ring walk is one of the worst i have seen” said another.

While one gave this verdict: “Wilder’s ring walk>Fury’s ring walk”

Fury came out on top in the contest that mattered, however, battering Wilder from pillar to post and forcing the champion’s corner to throw the towel in the seventh round.