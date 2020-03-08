U.N. should try for Idlib no-fly zone after…

ZAGREB, March 6 – A ceasefire deal between Moscow and Ankara in Syria’s Idlib region needs to be cemented with a no-fly zone to stop any further bombings of hospitals, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Friday.

“It would be wise to add a no-fly zone,” he told reporters on arriving for a meeting with EU counterparts in the Croatian capital.

“I think European countries are very willing to step forward … to convince all U.N. Security Council members to set up this no-fly zone. It wouldn’t hinder the fight against al Qaeda (militants), but it will stop the bombings of hospitals,” Blok said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Kevin Liffey)