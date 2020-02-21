U.S. accuses Russia of cyberattack in Georgia that…

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 – The United States on Thursday blamed Russia for a cyberattack against Georgia in October that Washington said disrupted operations of the Georgian government and privately-run websites and interrupted the broadcast of at least two major television stations.

“The United States calls on Russia to cease this behavior in Georgia and elsewhere,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo said the United States would provide assistance to Georgia to help improve the country’s ability to fend off such attacks. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey; editing by John Stonestreet)