U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, March 3 (Xinhua) — Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Wednesday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for May delivery fell 9.75 cents, or 1.79 percent, to settle at 5.3525 dollars per bushel. May wheat lost 10.25 cents, or 1.54 percent, to settle at 6.56 dollars per bushel. May soybean shed 5 cents, or 0.35 percent, to close at 14.075 dollars per bushel.

Corn, soybean and wheat futures went lower on fear of another week of slow U.S. export sales, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

The selling started in wheat and then spread to corn and soybeans in modest volume trade. China pricing which was evident on Tuesday has not returned. However, U.S. farmers will not sell in a down market, so cash basis levels keep rising to secure grain.

Producer reports on soybean yield and seed quality in Mato Grosso are worsening. The wet Mato Grosso weather is causing fits to producers who are fighting the calendar to get corn seed in the ground.

Traders are debating whether China will ship all the corn it has purchased from the United States.

Weather forecast shows it is wetter across Southern Brazil, but otherwise unchanged with above normal rains for Northern Brazil and well below normal rainfall for Argentina.

With soybean quality and quantity in South America in decline and China showing no willingness to cancel or push back corn purchases, AgResource sees breaks as buying opportunities. Enditem