U.S. ambassador to leave Russia for consultations in Washington

MOSCOW, April 20 (Xinhua) — U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said Tuesday he will leave the country temporarily to discuss bilateral ties with colleagues in Washington.

The envoy said he will return to Moscow “in the coming weeks” before a possible in-person meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sullivan is leaving following an exchange of harsh sanctions between the two countries, including mutual expulsions of 10 diplomats.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has been summoned back to Moscow for a month amid the deteriorating ties.

“This extremely tense situation objectively requires the ambassadors of our countries to be in their respective capitals to analyze developments and hold consultations,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday. Enditem