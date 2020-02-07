U.S. attorney general says U.S., allies should consider…

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 – U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday stressed the threat posed by China’s Huawei Technologies and said the United States and its allies should consider investing in Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson, or both firms, to counter Huawei’s dominance in next generation 5G telecoms technology.

“We and our closest allies certainly need to be actively considering this approach,” Barr said in a speech to a Washington think tank conference on China. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball, David Brunnstrom and Chris Sanders Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)