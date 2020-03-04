U.S. biologists discover new approach for overcoming drug resistance

LOS ANGELES, March 3 (Xinhua) — With drug resistance a major challenge in the fight against cancer, a discovery by University of California, Irvine (UC Irvine) biologists could offer new approaches to overcoming the obstacle, according to a release on Tuesday.

Their research, appears in Nature Communications, reveals that a mechanism enabling the diseased cells to scavenge dead cell debris for nourishment holds a pivotal role.

“Cancer cells require a tremendous amount of nutrients,” said Aimee Edinger, associate professor of developmental and cell biology at UC Irvine. “Chemotherapy and other treatments that damage DNA force tumor cells to rev up their metabolism to make the repairs necessary to survive and grow. Targeting DNA metabolism in this way often works for a while, but in virtually all patients, tumor cells become resistant and the treatment becomes ineffective.”

In probing the problem, Edinger’s team examined a process called macropinocytosis. It enables a cancer cell desperate for nourishment to scoop up dead cell material within a tumor and feed on it.

“Tumors contain a lot of dead cells because the blood supply is abnormal, causing many cancer cells to starve to death,” Edinger said. “Using this method of scavenging, cancer cells can obtain the amino acids, sugars, fatty acids and nucleotides they require to keep growing.”

This new research revealed that macropinocytosis makes a previously unappreciated contribution to breast cancer drug-resistance. The researchers also demonstrated that the same process could thwart treatments for pancreas and prostate cancer.