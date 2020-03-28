U.S. blacklists network of IRGC-QF related individuals, companies

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Xinhua) — U.S. government on Thursday designated 20 individuals and companies based in Iran and Iraq, accusing them of supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and other Iranian-backed militias.

The Department of Treasury said in a statement that the designated individuals and entities provided support to or act on behalf of the IRGC-QF, as well as transferred lethal aid to Iranian-backed militias in Iraq such as Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH) and Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH).

According to the designation, all property and interests of the property of designated persons and entities in the United States have been blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.

The sanctions came after two successive rocket attacks on Iraq’s Camp Taji military base earlier this month, which caused casualties of U.S. service members.

The United States claimed that KH was responsible for numerous attacks against U.S. and Coalition Forces in Iraq, including a rocket attack on an Iraqi base near Kirkuk (the K1 base) in late December 2019 that had killed a U.S. civilian contractor and injured four U.S. service members.

The rocket attack on the K1 base led to the U.S. airstrike against senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and the subsequent Iranian missile strike retaliation.