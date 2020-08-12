U.S. businesses not leaving Chinese market despite strained ties: survey

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — U.S. businesses are not leaving the Chinese market despite “an unprecedented downturn” in U.S.-China relations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual member survey released Tuesday by the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC).

“Both our data as well as conversations with member companies indicate that American companies remain committed to the China market over the long term,” said the survey.

The USCBC is a trade group representing more than 200 U.S. companies that do business with China. Enditem