U.S. calls for immediate resumption of operations by…

TRIPOLI, Jan 21 – The U.S. is deeply concerned that a shutdown of oil operations in Libya risks exacerbating the humanitarian emergency in the country, the U.S. Embassy for Libya said on Tuesday.

The embassy called in a tweet for an immediate resumption of operations by Libya’s state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC).

The NOC said that forces loyal to eastern based commander Khalifa Haftar ordered the shutdown of oilfields and ports in the east and south of the country, and that output would be reduced from about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to just 72,000 bpd. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Nadine Awadalla)