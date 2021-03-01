U.S. CDC advisers recommend Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Vaccine advisers of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted on Sunday to recommend the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for Americans 18 years of age and older.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is a group of vaccine and public health experts that help set CDC guidelines on vaccination practices.

The recommendation came a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States on Saturday.

It is the third COVID-19 vaccine that has received the FDA’s emergency use authorization in the country, following the first one developed by American drugmaker Pfizer in partnership with German company BioNTech, and the second one developed by American drugmaker Moderna.

It is also the first single dose COVID-19 vaccine available in the United States.