U.S. CDC estimates 8,200 deaths associated with flu this winter

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has estimated that there have been at least 15 million influenza illnesses, 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths associated with flu so far this season in the United States.

A total of 54 influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the 2019 to 2020 winter season as of Jan. 18, according to CDC’s latest Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report.

Among those pediatric deaths, 37 were associated with influenza B viruses, according to the CDC.

Levels of outpatient influenza-like illness remain elevated but hospitalization rates remain similar to what has been seen at this time during recent seasons, according to the CDC.

The overall cumulative hospitalization rate was 24.1 per 100,000 people, the report said.