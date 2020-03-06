U.S. CDC reports 149 coronavirus cases, including those…

March 5 – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 149 cases of coronavirus in the country, which includes those reported by individual states that were yet to be confirmed by the agency.

As of 4 pm on March 4, the number of travel-related cases in the country stood at 30, up from 24 the agency reported on Wednesday.

Cases detected among former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship remain at 46, while three cases were detected among citizens repatriated from Wuhan, China. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)