U.S. could take targeted stimulus action amid…

WASHINGTON, March 6 – The Trump administration is considering steps to stimulate the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, but would prefer targeted action, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday, adding that more information was needed.

Kudlow, speaking in an interview on CNBC, said the U.S. economy will slow down in certain sectors, but that any downturn would be temporary and that the nation’s overall economy remained fundamentally strong. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann, writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)