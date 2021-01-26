U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 25 mln — Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 25 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 25,003,695, with a total of 417,538 deaths, as of 10:22 a.m. local time (1522 GMT), according to the CSSE tally.

California reported the largest number of cases among the states, standing at 3,147,735. Texas confirmed 2,243,009 cases, followed by Florida with 1,639,914 cases, New York with 1,323,312 cases, and Illinois with more than 1 million cases.

Other states with over 600,000 cases include Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee, New Jersey and Indiana, the CSSE data showed.

The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world’s most cases and deaths, making up more than 25 percent of the global caseload and nearly 20 percent of the global deaths.

U.S. COVID-19 cases reached 10 million on Nov. 9, 2020, and the number doubled on Jan. 1, 2021. Since the beginning of 2021, U.S. caseload has increased by 5 million in just 23 days.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 195 cases caused by variants from more than 20 states as of Friday. The agency warned the cases identified do not represent the total number of cases associated with the variants that may be circulating in the United States.

A national ensemble forecast updated Wednesday by the CDC predicted a total of 465,000 to 508,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by Feb. 13. Enditem